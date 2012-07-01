Saudi Aramco cuts July propane price to $575/T

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - State-run Saudi Aramco has set its July contract price for propane at $575 a tonne, down by $105 from June, an industry source said on Sunday. The company also lowered its July butane price by $145 from June to $620 a tonne, the source said. The prices provide a benchmark against which Middle East sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Asia are priced. Following is a table of Saudi Aramco's contract prices of propane and butane per tonne in U.S. dollars. MONTH PROPANE BUTANE Jul '12 575 620 Jun '12 680 765 May '12 810 895 Apr '12 990 995 Mar '12 1,230 1,180 Feb '12 1,010 1,040 Jan '12 850 910 Dec '11 770 820 Nov '11 750 810 Oct '11 735 815 Sep '11 790 865 AUG '11 835 885 Jul '11 815 855 Jun '11 855 925 May '11 945 995 Apr '11 875 890 Mar '11 820 860 Feb '11 820 810 Jan '11 935 920 (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by Daniel Fineren)