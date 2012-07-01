FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Aramco cuts July propane price to $575/T
#Energy
July 1, 2012 / 9:32 AM / 5 years ago

Saudi Aramco cuts July propane price to $575/T

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 1 (Reuters) - State-run Saudi Aramco has set its
July contract price for propane at $575 a tonne, down by $105
from June, an industry source said on Sunday.
    The company also lowered its July butane price by $145 from
June to $620 a tonne, the source said.
    The prices provide a benchmark against which Middle East
sales of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to Asia are priced.
    Following is a table of Saudi Aramco's contract prices of
propane and butane per tonne in U.S. dollars.
    
 MONTH    PROPANE             BUTANE
 Jul '12     575                620 
 Jun '12     680                765
 May '12     810                895  
 Apr '12     990                995    
 Mar '12   1,230              1,180    
 Feb '12   1,010              1,040    
 
 Jan '12     850                910    
 
 Dec '11     770                820    
 
 Nov '11     750                810    
 
 Oct '11     735                815    
 
 Sep '11     790                865    
 
 AUG '11     835                885    
 
 Jul '11     815                855    
 
 Jun '11     855                925    
 
 May '11     945                995    
 
 Apr '11     875                890    
 
 Mar '11     820                860    
 
 Feb '11     820                810    
 
 Jan '11     935                920 
 
 (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, editing by Daniel Fineren)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
