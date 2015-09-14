FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi cabinet grants license to Qatari bank for first time
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 14, 2015 / 3:39 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi cabinet grants license to Qatari bank for first time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The Saudi Council of Ministers granted a license for Qatar National Bank to open a branch inside the kingdom, the official SPA news agency said on Monday, in what would be its first licence awarded to a Qatari lender.

The announcement came less than a week after Qatar’s central bank announced it would grant licenses to fellow Gulf Cooperation Council banks to open branches, adding to the one Gulf lender - Dubai-based Mashreq - out of seven existing foreign institutions operating there.

Banking licenses are usually granted on a reciprocal basis among GCC countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Out of the 12 foreign banks licensed to operate in Saudi Arabia, five are Gulf lenders - two from Bahrain and one each from Kuwait, the UAE and Oman. Other foreign lenders include JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley .

The move signals a further thaw in Saudi-Qatari relations, which have warmed in the past year following long-standing political disagreements over regional security.

The rift reached its nadir in March 2014, when three Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, withdrew their ambassadors from Qatar alleging it supports Islamist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.