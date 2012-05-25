FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aramco, Sumitomo Chemical to go ahead with Rabigh II project
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 25, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

Aramco, Sumitomo Chemical to go ahead with Rabigh II project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco and Sumitomo Chemical have agreed to go ahead with the Rabigh II petrochemical project expansion worth about $7 billion, the Japanese company said in a statement on Friday.

The plant is expected to start operations in 2016.

Under Rabigh II, an existing ethane cracker will be expanded and a new aromatics complex will be built using around 3 million tonnes per year of naphtha to make higher-value petrochemical products, Sumitomo Chemical said.

Industry sources in Saudi Arabia have said Aramco would press ahead with the project as it is a key part of Saudi plans to diversify its energy mix and maximise profits from downstream activities. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.