Saudi's Al Rajhi Bank Q1 net up 18 pct

April 10 (Reuters) - Saudi-based Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom’s biggest Islamic lender, said on Tuesday it posted an 18 percent rise in first quarter net profit, which came in slightly below analysts’ forecasts, due to an increase in operational income.

Al-Rajhi said net profit for the three months ended March 31 rose to 2.01 billion riyals ($536 million) from 1.70 billion riyals in the first quarter of 2011,

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected 2.09 billion riyals on average. (Reporting By Angus McDowall)