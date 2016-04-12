Fitch cuts Saudi Arabia's ratings to 'AA-' from 'AA'

April 12 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings cut Saudi Arabia’s long-term foreign and local currency issuer default ratings to ‘AA-’ from ‘AA’ with a negative outlook, amid weak oil prices.

“The downward revision of our oil price assumptions for 2016 and 2017 to $35/b and $45/b, respectively, has major negative implications for Saudi Arabia’s fiscal and external balances,” the ratings agency said in a statement.

The rating cut comes at a time when many members of OPEC and outside producers such as Russia are meeting in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday to discuss freezing output. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)