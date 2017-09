DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Drake & Scull (DSI) has been awarded a 487 million riyals ($129.85 million) building contract in Saudi Arabia, according to a bourse statement on Sunday.

Gulf Related, which awarded the Riyadh residential contract to DSI, said it would be completed within two years. (1 US dollar = 3.7506 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)