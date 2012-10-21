FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Aramco chooses builders of Jizan refinery
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 21, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi Aramco chooses builders of Jizan refinery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco, the world’s biggest oil producer, said on Sunday it had chosen Asian and European contractors to build the Jizan oil refinery and terminal project in the southwest of the country.

The engineering, procurement and construction contracts are for a 400,000 barrel per day refinery on the Red Sea. Designed to support the growth of major industries in the undeveloped region bordering Yemen, the project is due to be completed in late 2016.

Companies to be awarded contracts include Saudi units of Britain’s Petrofac Ltd and South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries, South Korea’s Hanwha Engineering and Construction Corp and SK Engineering & Construction Co, Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas, and Japan’s JGC Corp and Hitachi Plant Technologies Ltd.

Saudi Aramco did not reveal the financial size of the contracts, but the entire Jizan project is believed to be worth billions of dollars.

The refinery will process Arabian Heavy and Arabian Medium crude oil to produce gasoline, ultra-low sulphur diesel, benzene and paraxylene. The marine terminal will be able to handle Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.