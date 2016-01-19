CORRECTED-Saudi market regulator says fund evaluators must be accredited

(Corrects paragraph one in JAN. 13 story which incorrectly stated the regulator had approved rules governing the listing of REITs. Moves paragraph five to paragraph three and corrects for the same error)

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s market regulator said evaluators of real estate investment funds domiciled in the kingdom must be accredited.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) said it would only accept property appraisals by members of the Saudi Authority for Accredited Valuers (Taqeem), which is launching a licensing system for real estate valuation in the kingdom.

Separately, sources told Reuters in May that the regulator was studying plans to introduce listing rules for real estate investment trust funds.

The trusts are securities which trade on stock markets but invest directly in properties and distribute profits as dividends.

They are common investment tools in many markets, but are new to the Middle East, with Emirates REIT becoming the region’s first in April 2014. Eskan Bank also announced plans to list a REIT on Bahrain’s bourse in July.

REITs would offer tax benefits, especially for foreign investors who currently have to pay a 20 percent tax on all profits generated in the kingdom, as well as a 5 percent withholding tax when repatriating dividends, one of the sources said at the time.

They could also help alleviating the kingdom’s chronic housing shortage by providing a new source of funding to developers who traditionally rely on bank loans for projects. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by Andrew Heavens)