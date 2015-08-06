Saudi June foreign reserves fall 1.2 pct month/month

DUBAI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Net foreign reserves at Saudi Arabia’s central bank fell to 2.492 trillion riyals ($664.5 billion) in June, down 1.2 percent from the previous month to their lowest level since March 2013, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The world’s largest oil exporter has been drawing down its reserves to cover a huge state budget deficit caused by low oil prices. The central bank serves as the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, storing its accumulated earnings from oil exports.

Net foreign assets dropped 9.4 percent from a year earlier in June. They peaked at a record $737 billion last August.

They were dropping at faster month-on-month rates earlier this year, but last month the government began covering part of its deficit by selling bonds for the first time since 2007, placing a 15 billion riyal issue. This has reduced pressure for the reserves to fall. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)