Saudi July foreign reserves fall 0.5 pct m/m to $661.3 bln
August 27, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi July foreign reserves fall 0.5 pct m/m to $661.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Net foreign assets at Saudi Arabia’s central bank fell 0.5 percent from the previous month to 2.480 trillion riyals ($661 billion) in July, their lowest level since early 2013, central bank data showed on Thursday.

The data showed the decline in Saudi reserves slowing. They dropped 1.2 percent month-on-month in June and at much faster rates early this year.

The world’s largest oil exporter has been drawing down its reserves to cover a huge state budget deficit caused by low oil prices. The central bank serves as the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, storing its accumulated earnings from oil exports.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
