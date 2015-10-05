FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi central bank foreign assets fall 1 pct in August
October 5, 2015

Saudi central bank foreign assets fall 1 pct in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Net foreign assets at Saudi Arabia’s central bank fell 1 percent from the previous month to 2.455 trillion riyals ($655 billion) in August as the kingdom continued liquidating assets to cover a budget gap caused by cheap oil, official data showed on Monday.

The assets shrank 11.2 percent from a year earlier to their lowest level since February 2013.

The central bank serves as Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Foreign assets reached a record high of $737 billion in August last year before sliding crude prices prompted the world’s largest oil exporter to begin drawing down its reserves. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

