Saudis to review blogger's flogging case in Supreme Court - BBC
January 16, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 3 years ago

Saudis to review blogger's flogging case in Supreme Court - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The case of a Saudi blogger sentenced to 1,000 lashes, which has been widely criticised by Western governments, has been referred to the Supreme Court by the King’s office, the BBC reported on Friday.

Badawi was flogged 50 times last week but a second round of lashings due on Friday was postponed for what a source told Reuters were medical reasons.

Political stakes over Badawi’s case, which included a charge of insulting Islam, have been heightened by the Paris attack on Charlie Hebdo newspaper and its subsequent publication of more cartoons featuring Islam’s Prophet Mohammad.

In a brief newsbreak without quotes, the BBC said Badawi’s wife had told it the decision had given the blogger hope that the authorities want to end his punishment. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Andrew Roche)

