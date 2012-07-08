FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Riyad Bank Q2 net profit up 9.4 pct
July 8, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

Saudi's Riyad Bank Q2 net profit up 9.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Riyad Bank posted a 9.4 percent rise in net profit in the second quarter, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The kingdom’s third-largest lender by market value made 914.4 million riyals ($243.8 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 836 million riyals in the year-earlier period, the firm said in a bourse statement on Sunday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had, on average, estimated earnings of 864 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7501 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by David French)

