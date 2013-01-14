UPDATE 1-Riyad Bank Q4 net rises 4.1 pct, misses estimates

* Q4 net profit 810 mln riyals vs 778 mln in 2011-statement

* Misses average estimate of nine analysts

* 2012 net profit 3.47 bln riyals vs 3.15 bln in 2011 (Adds detail)

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Riyad Bank on Monday posted a 4.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit, it said on Monday, missing the average forecast of analysts.

Saudi Arabia’s third-largest listed bank by market capitalisation said in a bourse statement it made 810 million riyals ($216 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 compared with 778 million in the same period a year earlier.

Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters expected 821.9 million.

The bank said total operating income rose 3.9 percent versus the final three months of 2011 while full-year net profit in 2012 grew 10.1 percent to 3.47 billion riyals.

Profit from special commissions in the fourth quarter rose 1.7 percent over the same period in 2011 to 1.1 billion riyals.

Total assets at the end of 2012 were 190.2 billion riyals, an increase of 5.1 percent over the end of 2011, while customer deposits rose 4.6 percent over the same time period to 146.2 billion riyals.

Loans and advances rose 4 percent over 2012 to 117.5 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by David Cowell)