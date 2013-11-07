FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Riyad Bank prices $1.1 bln local-currency sukuk
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 7, 2013 / 8:47 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Riyad Bank prices $1.1 bln local-currency sukuk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Riyad Bank , the third-largest lender by market value in the kingdom, sold an Islamic bond worth 4 billion riyals ($1.07 billion) through a private placement, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The bank priced the issue at 0.68 percent over the three-month Saudi interbank lending rate. The sukuk has a lifespan of seven years but can be called - or repaid - by the bank at the end of the fifth year.

The sukuk, a rare offering from the bank, will be used to diversify its funding sources, extend the maturity of its funding and support the financing of sharia-compliant business, the statement added.

Riyad Bank is the latest Saudi lender to issue a riyal-denominated sukuk, tapping into a highly liquid local investor pool to secure cheaper, longer-term finance that would be hard to obtain through the loan market.

Many banks have issued or plan to issue Islamic instruments to boost their capital following a period of significant lending growth in the kingdom. They include Saudi Hollandi Bank , Saudi British Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi and National Commercial Bank. (Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.