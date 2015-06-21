FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudis say to jointly invest up to $10 bln with Russian fund
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

Saudis say to jointly invest up to $10 bln with Russian fund

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s government and a Russian state fund have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly invest as much as $10 billion, official Saudi news agency SPA said on Sunday.

The deal between Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) was sealed last week when top Saudi officials visited Russia. The governments also agreed to cooperate on developing nuclear energy.

SPA did not say where or when the joint investments would be made. The PIF was set up to help develop the Saudi economy, while the RDIF makes equity investments mainly in Russia and in the last few years has signed similar co-investment agreements with countries such as China, South Korea and Kuwait.

Prince Saud K. Al Faisal, executive director for investment policy at the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority, told Reuters in March that Saudi Arabia was increasingly focusing on investing to obtain technology and benefit its economy rather than just seeking monetary returns.

Last week the PIF agreed to buy a 38 percent stake in South Korean builder POSCO Engineering & Construction Co for about $1.1 billion, in a deal that could transfer construction sector expertise to Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.