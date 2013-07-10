FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi British Bank Q2 net profit climbs 9.8 pct
July 10, 2013 / 1:37 PM / in 4 years

Saudi British Bank Q2 net profit climbs 9.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 10 (Reuters) - Saudi British Bank (SABB), Saudi Arabia’s fourth-largest listed bank, said on Wednesday its second-quarter net profit rose 9.8 percent over last year, beating analyst expectations.

The lender said it made 1 billion riyals ($266.7 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 915 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2012, a filing to the stock exchange said.

Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would earn a net profit of 938.2 million riyals in the quarter.

Net profit for the first half of 2013 increased 10.4 percent to 1.95 billion riyals from 1.77 billion riyals for the opening six months of last year, the statement added. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Angus McDowall)

