Saudi British Bank posts 29 pct rise in Q3 net profit

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Saudi British Bank (SABB) said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit jumped 29 percent over last year, citing higher operating income and lower expenses.

The lender, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, made 846 million riyals ($225.6 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with 656 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2012, it said in a bourse filing.

Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would earn a net profit of 947.7 million riyals in the quarter. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Dinesh Nair)