UPDATE 1-Saudi British Bank Q3 net rises 29 pct; misses forecasts

DUBAI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Saudi British Bank (SABB) said on Tuesday its third-quarter net profit jumped 29 percent over last year, citing higher operating income and lower expenses, but missed analysts’ forecasts.

SABB and other Saudi banks have benefited from rising lending, deposits and deal activity in an economy buoyed by years of high state spending which is backed by strong oil prices and record government surpluses.

The lender, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, made 846 million riyals ($225.6 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared with 656 million riyals in the corresponding period of 2012, it said in a bourse filing.

Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would earn a net profit of 947.7 million riyals in the quarter.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed filings later.

SABB managing director David Dew told Reuters in an Oct 1 interview that the bank had been outperforming its peers in recent quarters in terms of net income and profit margins.

He said a three-year strategic plan that the bank was finalising is based on an assumption that government spending will continue to grow and that Saudi bank lending levels to the private sector are sustainable in the mid teens for the next two-three years.

Samba Financial Group, the second-largest listed Saudi lender earlier on Tuesday posted flat net profit growth, while on Monday Saudi Hollandi Bank and Riyad Bank posted healthy jumps in earnings.

SABB’s loans portfolio climbed to 107.8 billion riyals, a 10 percent rise over the same point of 2012.

Deposits grew 9 percent during the third quarter to 129.9 billion riyals from a year earlier.

Total operating income for the quarter rose 11 percent year-on-year to 1.47 billion riyals, and profit from special commissions grew 13 percent over the corresponding period of 2012 to 950 million riyals, the bank said. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by David French and Angus McDowall; Editing by Dinesh Nair)