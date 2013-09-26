Saudi's SABIC launches $1 bln five-yr bond, investor demand strong

DUBAI, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp , the world’s largest petrochemicals maker by market value, launched a $1 billion five-year bond offering on Thursday, with pricing tightened further on healthy demand from investors.

Pricing at launch was 130 basis points over the equivalent U.S. Treasuries, a document from lead managers said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, price guidance had been revised to 135 bps, plus or minus 5 bps, from the previous day’s 150 bps area. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)