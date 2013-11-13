FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's SABIC to print euro-denominated bond on Weds - leads
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2013 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi's SABIC to print euro-denominated bond on Weds - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) will print a benchmark-sized, Euro-denominated bond on Wednesday after releasing initial price guidance for the offering, a document from lead managers said.

The firm, one of the largest petrochemicals companies in the world, is aiming to issue a deal with a seven-year lifespan with initial thoughts on pricing in the area of 150 basis points over midswaps, the document said.

SABIC completed roadshows in Europe on Tuesday, having announced last week it had mandated Credit Agricole, ING, JP Morgan Chase, Mitsubishi UFJ and Standard Chartered for the possible trade, which will be issued through its SABIC Capital subsidiary. (Reporting by Azza Al Arabi; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas AUyezov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.