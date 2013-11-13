UPDATE 1-Saudi's SABIC tightens guidance on 750 mln euro bond on demand

* Saudi firm to issue 750 mln euro bond on Weds

* Pricing tightened to 135 bps over m/s after earlier revision

* Order books at 3.5 bln euro (Adds revised guidance, order books)

DUBAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) twice tightened pricing guidance for its 750 million euro-denominated bond prior to launch on Wednesday on healthy investor demand, documents from lead managers said.

Revised guidance for the transaction was set at 135 basis points over midswaps, having been tightened to 140 bps, plus or minus 5 bps, over the same benchmark less than an hour before, two separate documents said.

Orders from investors totalled 3.5 billion euros ($4.7 billion), with books having been given as 2.7 billion euro when the guidance was tightened the first time.

The firm, one of the largest petrochemicals companies in the world, is aiming to issue a deal with a seven-year lifespan and had earlier issued initial thoughts on pricing in the area of 150 basis points over midswaps.

SABIC completed roadshows in Europe on Tuesday, having announced last week it had mandated Credit Agricole, ING, JP Morgan Chase, Mitsubishi UFJ and Standard Chartered for the possible trade, which will be issued through its SABIC Capital subsidiary. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Azza Al Arabi and Davide Scigliuzzo in London; Writing by David French; Editing by Olzhas AUyezov)