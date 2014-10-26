FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi SABIC Q3 profit falls 4.5 pct, misses estimates
#Basic Materials
October 26, 2014 / 5:20 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi SABIC Q3 profit falls 4.5 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the world’s largest petrochemicals groups and the Gulf’s largest listed company, reported a 4.5 percent drop in third-quarter net income on Sunday, missing analysts’ forecasts.

It earned 6.18 billion riyals ($1.65 billion) in the quarter, compared to 6.47 billion riyals in the year-earlier period, SABIC reported in a bourse statement.

SABIC, which is 70 percent state-owned, attributed the fall in profits to a drop in sales and other income, although its cost of financing was lower.

Earnings were below the average forecast of nine analysts polled by Reuters, who had predicted a quarterly profit of 6.63 billion riyals.

The company’s results are closely tied to global economic growth because its products - plastics, fertilisers and metals - are used extensively in construction, agriculture, industry and the manufacturing of consumer goods.

SABIC chief executive Mohamed al-Mady said in July that the outlook for petrochemical demand over the next three years was positive and there was room for prices to rise.

$1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
