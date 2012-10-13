FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Safco says net profit falls 5.1 percent
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 13, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

Saudi Safco says net profit falls 5.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company (Safco) reported a 5.1 percent fall in third-quarter net profits on Saturday, beating analyst forecasts as it cited low urea prices.

The unit of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s biggest petrochemical company by market value, said in a bourse statement it made net income of 1.15 billion riyals ($306 million) in the three months to Sep 30.

The result was a 47 percent increase on the previous quarter when production was cut by a plant shut down.

Eleven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast profit of, on average, 985 million riyals. (Reporting By Angus McDowall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.