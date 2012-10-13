Saudi Safco says net profit falls 5.1 percent

RIYADH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company (Safco) reported a 5.1 percent fall in third-quarter net profits on Saturday, beating analyst forecasts as it cited low urea prices.

The unit of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), the world’s biggest petrochemical company by market value, said in a bourse statement it made net income of 1.15 billion riyals ($306 million) in the three months to Sep 30.

The result was a 47 percent increase on the previous quarter when production was cut by a plant shut down.

Eleven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast profit of, on average, 985 million riyals. (Reporting By Angus McDowall)