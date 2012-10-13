FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Saudi Safco says net profit falls 5.1 percent
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 13, 2012 / 3:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Saudi Safco says net profit falls 5.1 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

RIYADH, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company (Safco) reported a 5.1 percent fall in third-quarter net profits on Saturday, beating analyst forecasts, but citing low urea prices for the drop in income.

The affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) , the world’s biggest petrochemical company by market value, said in a bourse statement it made net income of 1.15 billion riyals ($306 million) in the three months to Sep 30.

The result was a 47 percent increase on the second quarter of this year, when production was cut by a plant shut down.

Eleven analysts polled by Reuters had forecast profit of, on average, 985 million riyals.

“The decrease in 3Q net income against 2011 3Q net income was due to the decrease of the average price of urea product,” Safco said in a statement, adding that production and sales volumes had however increased.

The company said the quarter’s gross income had fallen by 1.8 percent on the year.

Another Sabic unit, Yansab, earlier on Saturday reported its quarterly net profits had almost halved from third-quarter 2011 figures.

Higher food prices this year caused by bad weather in important growing countries might raise demand for fertiliser in coming months, analysts have said.

Reporting By Angus McDowall; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.