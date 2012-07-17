Saudi's SAMBA to issue 0.8 riyal dividend for H1/12

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, July 17 (Reuters) - Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest bank by market value, plans to issue a dividend of 0.8 riyals ($0.21) per share for the first half of 2012, the lender said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

“The board of directors decided to distribute dividends for the first half of 2012 amounting to 890 million riyals at 80 halala per share net of Zakat,” the firm said in the statement.

Zakat is a charitable tax on wealth under Saudi law.

Samba posted a 5.1 percent rise in second-quarter net profit last Tuesday on the back of an increase in operating income, slightly exceeding analysts’ forecasts. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by David French)