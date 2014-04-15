FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi Samba Financial Group Q1 profit rises 7 pct as costs drop
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 15, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Saudi Samba Financial Group Q1 profit rises 7 pct as costs drop

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 15 (Reuters) - Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia’s third-largest bank by market value, posted a 7.1 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analyst forecasts as operating expenses fell.

The bank said it made a profit of 1.24 billion riyals ($330.64 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 1.16 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters on average forecast the bank’s net profit would be 1.14 billion riyals for the quarter.

The bank attributed the profit rise to a drop in operating expenses but did not provide further details.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Quarterly operating income fell 1.3 percent to 1.87 billion riyals, while profit from special commissions was near-flat from a year earlier at 1.08 billion riyals.

Loans and advances at March-end stood at 115.6 billion riyals, up 10.9 percent on the same point of 2013.

The bank held deposits worth 158.8 billion riyals as of March 31, up 4.7 percent from a year earlier.

Fitch Ratings said in January that Saudi banks should continue to see strong performance, with ample opportunity for lending provided by a good economic outlook thanks to high oil prices, high state spending and a bigger non-oil private sector.

$1 = 3.7502 Saudi Riyals Reporting by Matt Smith, editing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.