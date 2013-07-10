Saudi's Samba posts slight Q2 net profit increase

RIYADH, July 10 (Reuters) - Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia’s second-largest listed bank, said its second-quarter net profit rose 1.5 percent over last year, in line with the average forecast of analysts.

The bank said in a bourse filing on Wednesday it made 1.18 billion riyals ($314.7 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 1.16 billion riyals in the same period of last year.

Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast it would, on average, post a net profit for the quarter of 1.18 billion riyals.

Net profit for the first six months of 2013 was 2.33 billion riyals, up 1.4 percent on the same period of last year.

Samba said in a separate statement it would pay dividends worth 941 million riyals for the first half of 2013, equating to 0.8 riyals per share. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by David French)