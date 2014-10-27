Saudi Telecom beats estimates with flat Q3 profit

DUBAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Saudi Telecom Co (STC), the Gulf’s No.1 telecom operator by market value, reported a flat third-quarter profit on Monday, beating estimates.

The firm, which competes domestically with Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) and Zain Saudi, made a net profit of 3.37 billion riyals ($898 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 3.39 billion riyals in the prior-year period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast STC, which own stakes in operators in the Gulf, Turkey, South Africa and Asia, would make a quarterly profit of 2.93 billion riyals.