FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Savola Q4 profit rises 37 pct, misses forecasts
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
January 20, 2014 / 7:35 AM / 4 years ago

Saudi's Savola Q4 profit rises 37 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Savola Group reported a 37 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, missing analyst estimates after the food company took an impairment of 100 million riyals on its investments and commodity prices fell.

Savola made a net profit of 564 million riyals ($150.4 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 413 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Savola would make quarterly profit of 642.5 million riyals.

Helping to offset the impairment, Savola booked a capital gain of 231.4 million riyals from land sales in the quarter.

It also warned that hyperinflation in Iran and Sudan had negatively affected its operating profit, while lower commodity prices impacted revenue.

Savola has proposed a fourth-quarter dividend of 0.5 riyals per share, according to a separate bourse statement. This was the same as the dividend paid for the prior-year period.

The company’s full-year profit for 2013 was 1.7 billion riyals, up from 1.4 billion riyals in 2012.

Earlier on Monday, Savola said it expects make a net profit of 1.8 billion riyals in 2014. ($1 = 3.7505 Saudi riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.