Saudi's Savola Q3 net profit jumps 53 pct, beating estimates
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 23, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Savola Q3 net profit jumps 53 pct, beating estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Savola Group, Saudi Arabia’s largest food products company, reported a 53.3 percent rise in third quarter net profits on Thursday, beating analyst forecasts.

Net profit in the three months to September 30 was 701.4 million riyals ($187 million), compared to 457.4 million in the corresponding period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Five analysts polled by Reuters had forecast, on average, that Savola would record a net profit of 650 million riyals.

The company, a producer of cooking oil, sugar and other foodstuffs, attributed the rise in net profits to continued growth in revenue and performance of retail sector.

Savola, in September, said it appointed JP Morgan to advise on its potential purchase of a stake in Kuwait Food Co FOOD.KW (Americana) but it has said no agreement has yet been reached on a deal. (1 US dollar = 3.7517 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem)

