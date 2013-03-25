Saudi Electricity tightens guidance on dual-tranche sukuk

LONDON, March 25 (IFR) - Saudi Electricity Co has tightened price guidance on its upcoming dual-tranche Islamic bond offering, as order books for the issue topped a combined USD9bn, according to market sources.

The issuer has revised guidance to 160bp area (+/- 5bp) over US Treasuries on a 10-year tenor and to UST+195bp area (+/-5bp) on a 30-year tenor.

Both tranches are expected to price in range.

European and US books will close at 1700 GMT, while Asia and Middle East books will close on Tuesday at 10:00 am Hong Kong and Dubai time respectively.

The two tranches will be sized and priced on Tuesday morning, New York time. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)