RIYADH, April 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has put security forces on alert for a possible militant attack on a shopping mall or energy installation, the Interior Ministry spokesman Mansour Turki said on Monday.

“There was information about a possible act targeting a mall or Aramco installations. We passed this information to the security forces to be on alert,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Angus McDowall; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)