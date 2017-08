DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced the launch of a Saudi Company for Military Industries aimed at providing up to 50,000 jobs by 2030, state-owned Ekhbariya TV reported.

"The company's contribution to the kingdom's gross domestic product is expected to reach more than 14 billion riyals ($3.7 billion) by 2030, Ekhbariya added in a news flash.