January 2, 2016 / 12:57 PM / 2 years ago

Hezbollah slams Saudi execution of Shi'ite cleric as "assassination"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Lebanon’s Shi‘ite Hezbollah condemned the execution of a prominent Shi‘ite cleric in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, calling it an “assassination”.

The “real reason” for the execution was “that Sheikh Nimr... demanded the squandered rights of an oppressed people,” the group said in a statement, apparently referring to Saudi Arabia’s Shi‘ite minority. The statement was also quoted by Hezbollah’s official al Manar television and Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV.

Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr and three other members of Saudi Arabia’s Shi‘ite minority were executed on Saturday alongside 43 Sunni jihadists. (Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Catherine Evans)

