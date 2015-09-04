Saudi security forces kill "terrorist" in Abqaiq - state TV

DUBAI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian security forces killed “a terrorist” who attempted to attack a security facility in the country’s oil-producing Eastern Province, state television reported on Friday.

Al-Ikhbariya TV cited unnamed sources as saying that there was no “terrorist organisations” in Abqaiq but a person who was surrounded and killed after attacking a security man. It gave no more information.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter and strategic ally of the United States, has put security forces on alert for a possible militant attack on a shopping mall or energy installation, the Interior Ministry said in April.

In 2006, four al Qaeda militants breached the gates of Saudi Aramco’s Abqaiq plant but did not manage to cause significant damage before being killed in a shootout with security guards. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Alison Williams)