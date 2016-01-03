FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's Guards say Saudi Arabia will face backlash for executing Nimr -Mehr
January 3, 2016 / 2:55 AM / 2 years ago

Iran's Guards say Saudi Arabia will face backlash for executing Nimr -Mehr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s hardline Revolutionary Guards said Saudi Arabia’s ruling Al Saud family would face a backlash for executing a prominent Shi‘ite cleric on Saturday.

“A harsh revenge will strike the Al Saud in the near future and cause the fall of this pro-terrorist, anti-Islamic regime,” the Guards said in a statement carried by the Mehr news agency.

The Sunni kingdom executed Nimr al-Nimr and three other Shi‘ites along with dozens of al Qaeda members, stirring sectarian anger across the region.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Kevin Liffey

