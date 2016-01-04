FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges engagement, calm after Saudi Arabia cuts Iran ties
January 4, 2016 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. urges engagement, calm after Saudi Arabia cuts Iran ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Muslim Americans protest against the execution of Shi'ite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr in Saudi Arabia, during a rally in Dearborn, Michigan January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday responded to Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut diplomatic ties with Iran by encouraging diplomatic engagement and calling for leaders throughout the region to take “affirmative steps” to reduce tensions.

“We’re aware of reports that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has ordered the closure of Iranian diplomatic missions in the Kingdom,” an Obama administration official said.

“We believe that diplomatic engagement and direct conversations remain essential in working through differences and we will continue to urge leaders across the region to take affirmative steps to calm tensions.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Howard Goller

