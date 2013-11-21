FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Arabia says six shells fall near border post close to Iraq, Kuwait
November 21, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 4 years ago

S.Arabia says six shells fall near border post close to Iraq, Kuwait

RIYADH, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Six mortar shells landed near a remote Saudi border post close to Iraq and Kuwait on Wednesday, but caused no damage, the kingdom’s border guards agency said on Thursday.

“Six mortar shells fell in an uninhabited area near the new al-Auja border guard centre of Hafr al-Batin in the Eastern Province. Thank God no damage resulted from it,” said General Mohammed al-Ghamdi, the border guard media spokesman, in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency. (Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by William Maclean and Eric Walsh)

