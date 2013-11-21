FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi Shi'ite militia says fired mortar bombs into Saudi Arabia
November 21, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Iraqi Shi'ite militia says fired mortar bombs into Saudi Arabia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD, Nov 21 (Reuters) - An Iraqi Shi‘ite militia said on Thursday it had fired six mortar bombs into Saudi Arabia’s desert as a “warning message” to the kingdom to stop “interfering” in Iraqi affairs.

“The goal was to send a warning message to Saudis to tell them that their border stations and patrol are within our range of fire,” Wathiq al-Batat, commander of al-Mukhtar Army militia, told Reuters by telephone. Batat said the militia had also been angered by Saudis and Kuwaitis who he said had insulted the daughter of the Prophet Mohammad. (Reporting by Suadad al-Salhy, Writing by Sylvia Westall, Editing by William Maclean and Janet Lawrence)

