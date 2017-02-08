(Corrects spelling error in headline)
By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold
DUBAI Feb 8 Saudi Arabia's Jadwa Investment,
one of the country's largest privately owned investment bank,
has been appointed to advise on the privatisation of as many as
five soccer clubs in the Saudi Professional League, sources told
Reuters on Wednesday.
A request for proposals was sent to bankers last month, one
of the sources said, declining to be named because the matter is
not yet public. A spokesperson for the government's General
Authority of Sports was not immediately available to comment.
Late last year, the government approved plans to turn
state-owned sports clubs into private companies.
