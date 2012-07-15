FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Saudi's Southern Province Q2 net profit rises 9.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 15, 2012 / 6:22 AM / in 5 years

Saudi's Southern Province Q2 net profit rises 9.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Southern Province Cement reported a 9.6 percent rise in quarterly profits on Sunday, citing the start-up a second production line at one of its plants and increased demand from local markets.

Saudi Arabia’s biggest cement producer by market value posted second-quarter net profit of 262 million riyals ($69.86 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 239 million riyals in the year-ago period. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)

Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.