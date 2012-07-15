Saudi's Southern Province Q2 net profit rises 9.6 pct

DUBAI, July 15 (Reuters) - Southern Province Cement reported a 9.6 percent rise in quarterly profits on Sunday, citing the start-up a second production line at one of its plants and increased demand from local markets.

Saudi Arabia’s biggest cement producer by market value posted second-quarter net profit of 262 million riyals ($69.86 million) for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 239 million riyals in the year-ago period. ($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)