FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P lowers outlook on Saudi Arabia due to plunge in oil prices
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 9, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 3 years ago

S&P lowers outlook on Saudi Arabia due to plunge in oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s lowered its outlook on Saudi Arabia to “negative” from “stable” as a result of the steep decline in oil prices.

The oil-rich country’s fiscal position could weaken as a result of its dependence on oil, the ratings agency said.

"We view Saudi Arabia's economy as undiversified and vulnerable to a steep and sustained decline in oil prices," Standard & Poor's said in a statement on Monday. (bit.ly/1DUyOoG)

The ratings agency maintained its “AA negative” rating on Saudi Arabia’s long-term credit. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.