Oil edges up on U.S. crude stock draw, but prices remain weak
SINGAPORE Oil prices nudged higher on Thursday on strong demand in the United States, but analysts cautioned that oversupply would continue to drag on markets.
DUBAI Saudi Arabia said on Thursday it would cancel all export duties on steel for two years to encourage local industries.
Cement export tariffs will also be slashed by 50 percent, a statement by the trade ministry said.
(Reporting By Ali Abdelatti; Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
LONDON The West's three biggest energy corporations are lobbying Qatar to take part in a huge expansion of its gas production, handing Doha an unintended but timely boost in its bitter dispute with Gulf Arab neighbors.