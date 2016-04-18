Saudi stock exchange plans equity market for SMEs

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange plans to establish an equity market targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from 2017, it said on Monday.

The initiative, which is supported by the Capital Market Authority, would benefit SMEs by improving access to capital and encouraging corporate governance improvements, the bourse, commonly known as Tadawul, said in a statement

It will launch an awareness campaign to highlight the value of listing on the market, it added.