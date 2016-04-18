FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi stock exchange plans equity market for SMEs
April 18, 2016

Saudi stock exchange plans equity market for SMEs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange plans to establish an equity market targeting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from 2017, it said on Monday.

The initiative, which is supported by the Capital Market Authority, would benefit SMEs by improving access to capital and encouraging corporate governance improvements, the bourse, commonly known as Tadawul, said in a statement

It will launch an awareness campaign to highlight the value of listing on the market, it added.

Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by David Goodman

