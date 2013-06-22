FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Ben Bernanke
June 22, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

STOCKS-NEWS-MIDEAST-Global stocks drag Saudi stocks lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

0820 GMT- Saudi stocks fall in early trade on Saturday following a slump in global equity markets prompted by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last week saying he would pare back monetary stimulus.

The kingdom’s benchmark all-share index drops 0.6 percent to 7481.49 points.

The petrochemicals index is down 0.96 percent with Sabic down 0.8 percent.

Oil slid for a second day in choppy trade on Friday, with Brent posting its biggest two-day drop since September as the U.S. dollar rallied and traders feared slower oil demand in China and diminished investor demand in the United States.

In the banking sector, the index falls 0.46 percent. Al Rajhi Bank drops 0.35 percent.

Last Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s stock market plunged 4.3 percent to a 13-month low, with its biggest listed companies losing value.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine; Editing by Angus McDowall

