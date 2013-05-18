FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS-NEWS-MIDEAST-Dar al-Arkan jump helps raise Saudi index
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 18, 2013 / 1:01 PM / in 4 years

STOCKS-NEWS-MIDEAST-Dar al-Arkan jump helps raise Saudi index

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1256 GMT- The kingdom’s benchmark all-share index closes up 1.14 percent to 7,229.02 points, buoyed by a 9.58 percent jump for real estate company Dar al-Arkan on Saturday.

Shares in heavyweight SABIC close up 0.82 percent, driving the petrochemicals index to close higher by 0.87 percent.

Shares of al-Rajhi Bank close 0.38 percent up. The banking index is up 0.51 percent.

Last week, The Saudi Capital Market Authority (CMA) said stocks on the kingdom’s bourse would be limited to price swings of 10 percent on their first day of trade. ---------------------------------------------------------------

0834 GMT-Saudi stocks rise in early trade on Saturday as the kingdom’s benchmark all-share index gains 0.3 percent to 7,168.95 points, supported by shares of heavyweights Saudi Basic Industries Corporation and al-Rajhi Bank.

The petrochemicals index is up 0.5 percent. SABIC is up 0.55 percent.

Oil rose for a third straight session on Friday, supported by a raft of strong economic data from top oil consumer the United States that also boosted U.S. equities, even as the dollar hit a multi-year high.

The banking index is up by 0.38 percent. Al Rajhi Bank is up 0.75 percent.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Marwa Rashad; Editing by Angus McDowall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.