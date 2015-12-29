FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi stock index falls 3 pct after budget announcement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell sharply in early trade on Tuesday after a 2016 budget, announced late on Monday, that included spending cuts, rises in fuel, gas feedstock and electricity prices, and tax rises.

The index dropped 3 percent in the opening 15 minutes of trade with petrochemical firms particularly hard hit, as their margins will be squeezed by more costly feedstock.

Saudi Basic Industries, the biggest petrochemical producer, tumbled 8.3 percent while Saudi Kayan lost 4.8 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)

