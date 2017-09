DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s stock market fell sharply on Wednesday after Saudi state television reported that King Abdullah had been admitted to hospital for tests.

The main equities index, which was down more than 1 percent earlier in the day in response to sliding oil prices, was 5.0 percent lower in the minutes after the television report, which quoted a brief royal court statement. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)