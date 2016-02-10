FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi stock market says to start trading from 1000 local time
February 10, 2016 / 3:17 PM / 2 years ago

Saudi stock market says to start trading from 1000 local time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Saudi Stock Exchange will start trading one hour earlier at 1000 local time (0700 GMT) effective from Apr. 3, it said in a statement on Wednesday, as part of a move which also extends opening hours on the bourse by an additional 30 minutes.

The exchange, known as Tadawul, will trade between 1000 and 1500 local time, according to the statement. The kingdom’s equity market is currently open from 1100 local time until 1530 local time.

The pre-trading session will run from 0930 until 1000 local time, with a post-trading session held between 1500 and 1600 local time, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Toby Chopra)

